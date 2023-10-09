LIVE: Getting Pelted By Water Balloons For Breast Cancer Awareness

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – This is your first reward for helping me in my Real Men Wear Pink campaign this month for the American Cancer Society. My goal is to raise $2500 this month that goes to help cancer patients in our region. I’m wearing pink every day on air and asking for donations. For every $500, we’re doing something fun on air to celebrate. To mark the $500 milestone, Emily, Mariah and Bree threw pink water balloons at me live on air.

Check it out!

If we reach $1000, I’ll get pink cupcakes smashed in my face! Help me reach my goal and have some fun along the way. Click here to donate.