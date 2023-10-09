Two arrested on drug charges after anonymous bomb threat

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center received a 911 text message reporting that someone was in danger, a bomb was involved and deputies should respond immediately.

Deputies from Wilkin, Otter Tail, Traverse and Grant Counties went to the home along with state troopers, Red River Valley Bomb Squad, and the Campbell Fire Dept. and ambulance service. The school, directly across the street, was evacuated. The two people in the home were safely removed while a robot was used around the home and nothing suspicious was found.

A search of the house uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The two residents, Dan McLaren Sr., and Mary Vry were arrested and taken to jail.