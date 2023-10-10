Barbenheimer phenomenon to be discussed at MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The cultural phenomenon known as Barbenheimer will be studied for years to come. A panel will be held at Minnesota State University Moorhead to talk about Barbie and Oppenheimer.

This discussion will tap into how both movies garnered huge attention through organic interest by audiences, as well as talks about World War II and the Barbie doll.

“They’ve all seen at least one of those movies, if not both,” said Kay Beckermann, an asst. professor at MSUM. “With the double feature. So it’s really great to talk about something that we all can appreciate no matter what age we are.”

The discussion will be at MSUM’s Center for Business, Room 109 at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17.