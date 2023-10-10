Fargo Jet Center Delivers Customized Medical Learjets to Romania





FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Jet Center has delivered two highly customized medical Learjets to Romania.

The air ambulance aircraft will be used for emergency rescue services.

The jet center collaborated with Bombardier and Spectrum Aeromed to transform the aircraft from standard passenger planes to state of the art air medical jets.

Each aircraft can transport two critical patients and includes an incubator for critical infants.

The companies worked together before on two air ambulance aircraft for a Polish EMS operator.