Former West Fargo Principal Enter Not Guilty Pleas in Child Porn Case

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former West Fargo elementary school principal has entered not guilty pleas to seven counts of child porn.

A hearing for 39-year-old David George had been scheduled for tomorrow but that has since been canceled after he entered his pleas last week.

Cass County State’s Attorneys Office say George had videos and photos of obscene performances of minors, mostly boys, who are believed to be between the ages of 5 and 14.

The conduct allegedly occurred over the past two years.

His next court date is set for November 16.

George had been appointed principal of Independence Elementary School in April.

West Fargo Public Schools notified parents of his August 14 arrest by email.

He resigned from the position the same day.

George remains jailed with bond set at $250,000.