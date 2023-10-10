Nursing Home Resident Who Died After Getting Burned While Smoking Is Identified

LAKOTA, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A nursing home resident in Lakota, North Dakota who died after his pants caught fire has been identified as 85-year-old Keith Paulson.

Paulson was outside Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home on Friday to smoke and started a fire on the ground.

He attempted to put it out by driving over the flames with his mobility scooter when his pants caught fire.

Paulson was taken to a Twin Cities burn center where he died from severe burns.

Nelson County Sheriff Kurt Schwind and Health and Human Services are both conducting investigations.