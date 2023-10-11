‘Brought chills to me’: West Fargo church group makes it out of Israel; has flights back to U.S.

Father Phil Ackerman, Holy Cross Catholic Church

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Over 80 people affiliated with the Holy Cross Catholic Church are in the process of making their way back to West Fargo after they were nearly caught up in the attack in Israel. The group was visiting the region and had to make it to the border of Jordan.

“Shock and disbelief,” said Karissa Flieth, the Trinity Elementary principal. “This is the Holy Land. You don’t expect that our church groups are going to be going over to the Holy Land and be witnessing war.”

Back home, members of the church prayed that they would make it out alive and safe. Also, a moment of adoration was started with students. While they were doing that, Father Phil Ackerman and the group got through just in the nick of time, as the borders were closed soon after.

“It immediately brought chills to me and it was such a feel good moment,” said Flieth. “Such a great testimony to our kids to have prayers answered in real time. It was a pretty amazing event, so I immediately shared it with all the kids and the teachers.”

Thankfully, all of their flights have been booked back to the U.S. according to church leadership. Thanks to the help of their tour guide, Jane Alatrash.

“She has all flights booked, she’s the last one leaving out and make sure everybody is leaving,” said Margaret Keller. “They have a plane ticket booked for everybody.”

Father Phil is viewed as a beloved figure in their halls, and they can’t wait to have him back. Especially when there are important matters to be taken care of in West Fargo.

“I just want him home because we have a wedding on Saturday. I’m sure the bride and groom want him home.” said Keller.

The church feels as though their prayers and faith have been answered through this experience. Father Ackerman and the first group landed in the U.S. on October 11.