City of Fargo moving trees to city hall grounds

Crews moving trees in Fargo, N.D.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The city of Fargo is in the process of moving roughly 30 trees from a nursery. Most of these trees will be placed around the grounds of city hall.

“To take something that is intended to just be a temporary spot, and now move it into a hopefully more permanent location for it and let it develop to its full size. That’s a good thing.” said Scott Liudahl, the city forester.

In total, 75 trees were planted in the nursery by the main library, which includes elm, maple and ginkgo. They are trying to move these trees before the winter months and cold weather settles into the region. Liudahl said he expects more trees to be moved in 2024.