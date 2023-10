Golf Season To End At One Fargo Park District Club, But Not All…Yet

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s almost time to put away the golf clubs for the season.

Fargo Park District has announced that it is closing El Zagal Public Golf Course at the end of the day on Sunday.

But, there is some good news.

Osgood, Prairiewood, Rose Creek and Edgewood Public Golf Courses will remain open, weather permitting.

Park workers say all dates and times are subject to change due to weather.