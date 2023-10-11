ShareHouse Recovery Center warns of possible scam that could lure people into trafficking

FARGO (KFGO) – ShareHouse has received reports of a potential scam involving a group posing as representatives of local treatment facilities.

ShareHouse says they are offering to fly people, who are looking for treatment, to other states. It warns that this may a scam which is putting people in trafficking, not treatment.

ShareHouse operates in Fargo and Grand Forks. It only offers ground transportation to those who request it by calling the admissions department. ShareHouse does not offer to fly people to receive treatment in other locations.

If you receive a call or message from a ShareHouse staff member and are uncertain if it is a scam, ask for their name and call ShareHouse’s main numbers. ShareHouse is also asking that anyone receiving such a call report it to police.

ShareHouse Fargo: 701-282-6561

ShareHouse Grand Forks: 877-294-6561