Essentia Health To Hold Hiring Event Next Week in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Essentia Health is looking to fill a number of positions so they’re hosting a hiring event.

It will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. in the Grand Garden Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo.

Essentia Health-Fargo is hiring respiratory therapists, radiologic and surgical technologists, nutrition services, EMTs, environmental services, RNs, LPNs and more.

People are invited to stop by and meet with hiring managers and discuss the current opportunities.

You are asked to bring a resume since there will be on the spot interviewing.