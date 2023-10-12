Fargo Police Department seeking recruits for academy starting in January

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department is looking for recruits to join its upcoming Fargo Police Academy class this January.

This 13-week program will consist of training in the classroom, workouts, and classroom demonstrations.

Once completed, recruits will begin field training with a training officer.

We got an inside look at the academy and what you can expect if you are looking to join.

New this year is a driving simulator in which recruits sit behind the wheel of a stationary police car simulator and get a feel for things like radio calls, traffic chases, and other techniques used by the Fargo Police Department.

“We need good people in law enforcement, first and foremost. We want those people who are intrinsically motivated, who are doing this for more just a paycheck, they are doing this for more than a paycheck, who want to serve a higher purpose, who want to be that person who on the worst day of someone’s life are the ones who are showing up and are providing that assistance that is so vital to the public,” says Fargo Police Department Sargent Kerr.

Community members who join this academy will be paid and receive a full benefits package as an incentive.

