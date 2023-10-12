Pickup Driver That Hit Female Pedestrian in Wahpeton Wanted by Authorities

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) — Law enforcement is looking for driver of a pickup that a female pedestrian near the Wahpeton airport and fled.

That woman has life threatening injuries.

It happened around 7:40 p.m.

Be on the lookout for a dark colored, ¾ – 1 ton pickup with a loud exhaust.

The pickup fled eastbound on 11th Ave South and then turned northbound.

The dark colored pickup will have damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle and possibly windshield damage.

Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Highway

Patrol responded to the crash scene and are continuing to investigate the crash.

They are seeking assistance from the public:

• Any video from residences in the area of the crash and in the direction the vehicle fled.

• Any videos from businesses in the area of the crash and in the direction the vehicle

fled.

• Anyone that can identify the vehicle or suspect in this incident.

Contact either Richland County Dispatch Center or ND State Radio at the following numbers.

Your report can be made anonymously:

Richland County Dispatch Center: (701) 642-7777

ND State Radio Dispatch: (701) 328-9921