Search Underway For Vehicle That Drove Into River In Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) – A dive team is looking for a vehicle that reportedly drove into a river in Polk County, Minnesota early Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Crookston Police responded to the intersection of Houston Avenue and South Broadway in Crookston around 2:20 a.m.

A witness told them a vehicle drove off the road near the north end of the Red Lake Bridge and went into the river.

Deputies and Officers found damage that matched their account.

The Grand Forks County Dive Team is on the scene looking for the vehicle in the river.

They don’t know how many people may have been in the vehicle.