Cass County Highway 17 to Reopen After Five Months

FARGO (KVRR) – The Cass County Highway Department says County Highway 17 between 52nd Avenue South and 64th Avenue South near Horace is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

The road will be reopened after five months of construction.

Phase one of the project involved building a roundabout at the intersection of 64th Avenue South and County Highway 17, which was completed in July.

Phase two of construction focused on replacing the bridge on County Highway 17 north of Riverdale Drive.