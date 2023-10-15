48th year of ValleyCon

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The people of Fargo dressed up as their favorite characters for the 48th year of ValleyCon this weekend.

Valley con 48 let the people of Fargo escape reality for the weekend.

As best in film, television, books, video games, comics, toys, and more packed the holiday inn.

Chairman of ValleyCon Tony Tilton says, “The whole point of this event is to have fun and it was to introduce this stuff to an audience that may not be used to it or the casual fans. We’re always there for the hardcore fans that was the basis of it but the thing is we want to expand it and kind of get more acceptance of the nerd community back before it was available now big bang theory has helped out with all that stuff so now it’s cool to be a geek again which is great”

Some of the popular speakers over the weekend were Adrian Paul who has starred in the highlander series as well as the fast and the fierce.

The other notable speaker being famous voice actor Billy West who has played the voices of Woody the Woodpecker, Bugs Bunny, Fry from Futurama and more also came to Fargo for the event.

“Oh it’s been fantastic, it’s been really busy. Friday was our getting into the mode but Saturday was packed, Sunday is also very busy. A lot of people came to see our guests Adrian Paul and Billy West did a great job and they really happy and they both want to return to Fargo sometime.” said Tilton.

The event saw thousands come out over it’s three days from all over the country they even sold out of day passes just a few hours into the second day.