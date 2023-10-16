Sam Hunt’s Outskirts Tour 2024 to Land at The Ralph and He’s Bringing Brett Young Along

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Sam Hunt is heading out on his arena headlining tour and including a stop in Grand Forks at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

His Outskirts Tour 2024 will stop at the Ralph on Saturday, March 23.

He’s also bringing a couple of friends with him including multi platinum selling hitmaker Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale on Wednesday at 10 AM.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday at 10

AM at SamHunt.com/Tour.