Burgum orders special session to address state budget issues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum issued an executive order today convening a special session of the Legislature.

State lawmakers will convene on Oct. 23 to address the portions of a budget bill that was recently ruled unconstitutional by the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Burgum’s executive order sets the scope of the special session as addressing the OMB budget, enacting other components of SB 2015 and “making strategic investments in areas such as tax relief and infrastructure.”

Burgum says in a statement that convening in special session will avoid a Nov. 1 interruption to state government services.