Concordia students rally for Palestine

Rally for Palestine at Concordia College.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – As the Israel-HAMAS war rages on, there are civilians are being caught up in the carnage. Over 100 people made their presence felt at Concordia College by rallying for Palestine.

“We need to stand up because people in Gaza right now are dying every minute,” said Diana, a Concordia student. “We’re not going to be able to finish the war, but at least we’ll be able to stand up and let the governments know that we know what they are doing and we are all in support of Palestinians.”

The group yelled out phrases like, ‘Free, free Palestine’. Made their rounds on campus and spreading their message. These students are wanting to raise awareness of what is happening to Palestinians in Gaza.

Unfortunately, unrest and hostilities towards Palestinians extends all the way out to the U.S. There was a woman claiming to be Jewish and was calling the Palestinians ‘Nazis’ and ‘murders of children.’ She was eventually escorted off campus.

In Illinois, a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy was stabbed 26 times and died on Saturday. He was killed by a 71-year-old man in what Illinois law enforcement described as a hate crime.

The students and those in the rally are wanting to see more from the Concordia Administration, after they led the first Palestinian Rally in the Fargo-Moorhead area since the war broke out.

“It’s important to stand for each other and speak for each other. And support each other during these crucial times.” said Siam Shimul, a Concordia student.

Abdallah, who is from Gaza, is a Concordia student. While he is over in Moorhead, Minn., thousands of miles away from home, his family is caught up in this war.

“Understand the struggle and the killing of civilians that are going on around in Gaza and in Palestine. And also the civilian side of the Israelis.” said Abdallah.

Abdallah, who loves being an uncle to his sister’s kids, says he can’t wait to see them in person again.

“I very much look forward to every call that I receive from them,” said Abdallah. “I’m only able to get those calls every two days. Every call feels like a good-bye. I’m living with this pressure of feeling. I’m only hoping to have their names heard and their fears heard. I look forward to seeing them again as soon as possible.”

The students behind the rally plan to keep their demonstrations going as the conflict continues on.