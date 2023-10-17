LIVE: The Best Way To Fight Breast Cancer

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sanford is reminding us of the single most important thing you can do to prevent breast cancer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sanford is reminding us of the single most important thing you can do to prevent breast cancer.

Sanford wants all women who are at a normal risk for breast cancer to get yearly screenings starting at age 40.

They say now is the perfect time to schedule your exam with your healthcare provider.

Breast cancer is often asymptomatic, so screenings are the best way to detect the disease early.

That can be the difference between a quick recovery and a lengthy cancer battle.

Sanford Edith Breast Clinic RN Nancy Anderson says, “Early detection is kind of the best key to treatment for breast cancer. The earlier we can find a breast cancer, then the treatment options, a woman has more treatment options available to them.”

Anderson says you can also show support for Brest Cancer Awareness month at next week’s Bras off Broadway event. Click here for more details.