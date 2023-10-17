Senator Kevin Cramer and the Senate banking committee work to cancel the release of 6$ billion to Iran.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) – Senator Kevin Cramer, Senator John Hoeven and other Republicans have sponsored a bill which would permanently freeze payments sent to Iran.

The six billion dollars has been intercepted and is being unofficially held in Qatar.

The bill would make it so that the funds remain frozen and not accessible to the Iranian government.

The efforts to freeze the money came after Iran’s continuous financial support for international terrorism.

Senator Cramer said, “And what our bill does it ensure that that 6$ billion dollars is frozen permanently that Iran can have no access to it. It removes the licenses for like treasury department and the agencies. To make sure they can’t slip it to the Iranians and it’s just for that 6$ billion.”

The bill also directs the Treasury Secretary to study all high-value Iranian assets around the world which are currently blocked by U.S. sanctions.