West Fargo K-9 takes down burglary suspect

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Police Dept. says their K-9 unit took down a burglary suspect Tuesday morning. 58-year-old Fargo man, Stanley Dumpson, was charged with burglary and refusal to halt.

Police were sent to Hazer’s Auto and Truck Parts off 9th St. NE. for a burglary in progress. As they got there, Dumpson allegedly fled to the salvage yard. Both K-9 and drone units were used to find him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries he got from the K-9 unit.