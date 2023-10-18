City of Fargo introduces mandatory De-escalation Training

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After hearing about bar staff in Fargo mistreating customers, the city made its de-escalation training mandatory for bars and restaurants which serve alcohol.

After running its first course, Fargo Liquor Control Committee realized the material they were teaching to service staff was not the right fit.

They have now partnered with the North Dakota Safety Council to help create the course material.

It will be taught by a 24 year retired law enforcement professional.

“So we’ve never had anything mandatory so we’re just trying to bring the level of professionalism up in the industry and so we see occasionally we have calls for service where a door man or somebody has got into a conflict with somebody. We’re just hoping that we can teach them some trades or tricks of the trade that’ll help them. ” said the Auditor for the city of Fargo Steve Sprague.

The first newly revamped course will be held on January 24th.