Hospice of the Red River Valley and House Calls introduce the Dementia Care Guide

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With North Dakota being one of the leading states in the country for dementia we should be aware of the signs.

This new resource will help improve the quality of life within the home for both the patient and their family.

It will also help families find help for loved ones who are showing early signs of dementia.

“And this resource really being designed for patients people that are living with dementia or that worry maybe through family history that it’s something to be thinking about in the future or also just even for caregivers and to know how to help people live because dementia is one of those diagnosis that people will live many many years with it,” said Hospice of the Red River Valley’s Brenda Iverson.

You can get a copy of the guide at Hospice of the Red River Valley or download it from their website.