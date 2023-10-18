LIVE: Cupcake Face Smash For Real Men Wear Pink

Addie Loerzel and her mom Marisa helped me celebrate hitting $1,000 in my Real Men Wear Pink campaign by bringing homemade cupcakes and smashing them in my face

FARGO (KVRR) – I’m having some fun with friends celebrating fundraising milestones for my Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

I’m wearing pink every day this month, and today that pink included pink cupcakes. Addie Loerzel and her mom Marisa helped me celebrate hitting $1,000 in this month’s campaign by bringing homemade cupcakes and smashing them in my face.

Addie and her mom are also auctioning off two dozen pink cupcakes next week on their Facebook page, with the winning bid going towards my campaign.

I am trying to raise $2,500 for the American Cancer Society this month. We’re doing fun celebrations on air for every $500 raised.

I’m already past $1,500 thanks to your generosity, so I’ll have pink lemonade dumped on me Friday morning on the show.

You can help me reach my final two goals, and support cancer patients in our region.

Click here to donate.