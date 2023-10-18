Pickup Driver Seriously Injured After Crash With Semi

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A teen driver has serious injuries after a crash between a pickup and a semi in Richland County.

Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Evan Fraedrich of Fargo was driving a pickup on Highway 46 when he rear-ended a semi that was slowing to make a turn.

Fraedrich got out of the truck shortly before it caught fire.

The highway was closed for about an hour while firefighters put out the flames.

Fraedrich was treated on scene, then taken to Sanford in Fargo with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.