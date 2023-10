State fire marshal investigating Dilworth house fire

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home Tuesday night in Dilworth.

The fire was reported at 9:47 p.m. in the 500-block of 4th St. Northeast.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the occupants of the home and two dogs managed to escape. At least one cat was not able to escape.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home. There was no immediate word on how the fire may have started.