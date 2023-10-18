Teen Killed in Crash With Semi in Dickey County, North Dakota

DICKEY CO, N.D. (KVRR) — An 18-year-old from Fullerton, North Dakota died after his vehicle was hit by a semi.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the young male ignored the stop sign at the intersection of Dickey County 2 and 89th Avenue Southeast.

The fatal crash happened just after 8:30 this morning about four miles southeast of Monango.

The 61-year-old driver of the semi from Manitoba was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.