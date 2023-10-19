Junkyard Brewing sets opening day for West Fargo location

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Junkyard Brewing’s West Fargo location will officially open next Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Owner Michelle Juhnke says it’s taken months of preparation to make the 1970’s bank building look and feel like a comfortable and enjoyable place to gather.

The taproom features two patios, three bars, and plenty of seating. The bank’s vault door will remain to show the history of the building.

“The City of West Fargo is excited to welcome Junkyard Brewing into our downtown,” West Fargo Economic Development Manager Casey Sanders-Berglund said.

The taproom will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on opening day.

The Moorhead location, which has been operating for several years, will remain open.