Pressure Cooker Was Not Explosive, All Clear Given in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Scary moments for some people as Red River Valley Bomb Team is called out to downtown Fargo on a potential bomb threat.

Law enforcement received the call in the noon hour.

A pressure cooker left on the corner of Main Avenue and Broadway forced police to issue a shelter-in-place order because of concern that it could be a bomb.

An alert was sent to cell phones across the city telling people to stay clear of the area.

After the bomb team member went in to inspect the situation he came back with the all clear.

“So the officers came by and told us to lock everybody in the building and lock the door, they wouldn’t tell us why at first but I went out the back door and talked to one of the officers and he told me it was a bomb threat so then we moved everybody to the basement,” said Shawn Gibree the owner of Babb’s Coffee House

“Was like 20 customers in here so we hung out for an hour waiting for it to all go down.”

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 1:30 this afternoon.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Pressure cookers were used in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.