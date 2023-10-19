Rejoice and Sing! Concordia Christmas Concert Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — “Rejoice and Sing”.

That is the theme for the 97th annual Concordia Christmas Concert and you’ll be able to get your tickets starting Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The concerts are a regional highlight during the holidays featuring more than 300 student musicians performing in front of a newly created mural each year.

Concerts will be held December 1-3 in Memorial Auditorium on campus.

It will also be performed at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on December 7.

You can get your tickets starting October 24 at ConcordiaChristmas.com or at the Memorial Auditorium Box Office.