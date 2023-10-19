Riverkeepers hosts 13th annual “Celebrate our Red” fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Riverkeepers hosts its 13th annual Celebrate our Red fundraiser.

The event included raffle, an hors d’oeuvres buffet, and beverages.

There was also a silent auction which was filled with experiences instead of items.

Some of these experiences are spearfishing and cat fishing trips as well as a hike with a naturalist.

Riverkeepers say they will use the donations from the fundraiser to help inform people more about the Red River.

Riverkeepers executive director Christine Holland said, “So our mission is to advocate for safe and sustainable use of the red river and we do that by helping the community learn about the red river so that they can help sustain it and safely enjoy it through reforest the red tree planting, clean ups along the river and we just had a water festival with 2500 3rd and 4th graders that attend as well.”

Riverkeepers next scheduled event is the Winter Solistice Walk on December 21st.