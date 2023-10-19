UPDATE: FPD says no threat to the public in downtown Fargo after bomb scare

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – (UPDATE 1:39 p.m.) – The Fargo Police Department says there is no threat to the public after investigating a possible bomb device in the area of Broadway and Main Ave. in downtown Fargo.

(Original Story)

Fargo Police are advising residents in the area of Main Ave. & Broadway to shelter in place because of a “possible explosive device.”

A resident area in the area of Broadway and Main Ave. tells us police told him to stay inside.

They are telling people to stay indoors while there is a heavy presence in downtown Fargo.

The resident says a portion of Main Ave. and Broadway has been closed.

We’ll bring you more details when it becomes available.