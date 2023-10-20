HS FBALL: Fargo North Spartans Complete Undefeated Regular Season

THE SPARTANS DEFEAT JAMESTOWN THURSDAY TO COMPLETE 9-0 REGULAR SEASON.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo North Spartans defeated Jamestown 46-22 Thursday night in a rematch of the 2022 Dakota Bowl. The win capped off their perfect regular season. Behind their talented running back, and Bison commit, Peder Haugo and stout defense, the Spartans finish the regular season a perfect 9-0. The Spartans season included close wins against rival Fargo South 28-27, and 3A West Fargo 23-18, but no matter who was put on the opposing sideline, the Spartans got the job done.

As a team they rank a top the EDC conference finishing the regular season first in points scored, and first rushing yards/touchdowns. On defense, they allowed the least amount of points against. Capping off the regular season against Jamestown was icing the on cake, but the job is not finished for this talented group.

“It feels really good,” said Peder Haugo. “We obviously had this game circled for a long time. It’s been like 330-something days since we’ve [played] them. And I know it was a big motivating factor for everybody this offseason. Just really looking for this game and [it] just feels great to do it in front of our home crowd on a beautiful night. Now we are just ready to put the 9-0 record behind us. Everybody’s 0-0 and just playing for every week they can earn.”

Head Coach Adam Roland shared the same sentiment.

“It was a goal of ours when we when we set our goals as coaches and as a team,” said Coach Roland. “Going into the year … we wanted to be conference champions, we wanted to be road warriors…and win all our games at home [which would lead to] an undefeated season. It’s something we’re going to talk about for about one minute during our team meeting and then we’re gonna move on to the playoffs.”

The playoff bracket is expected to finalized Saturday morning. Check the NDHSAA website for updates.