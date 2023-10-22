Neighbor Helps Keep Townhouse Kitchen Fire From Spreading in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A small kitchen fire in a south Fargo townhouse causes $20,000 in damage.

It was reported around 8:40 this morning at 4724 47th Street South.

Fargo Fire crews say a neighbor with a fire extinguisher helped keep it from growing.

The cause of the fire appears to be cooking oil that ignited.

The townhouse has fire damage in the kitchen as well as minor water damage.

There was also smoke damage throughout the structure.

No one was hurt.