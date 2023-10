Alerus Center Hosting Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show”

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Multiple Grammy, ACM and CMA award winner Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to Alerus Center.

He’ll hit Grand Forks on April 4 along with opening acts The War and Treaty and Allen Stone.

You can get your tickets starting next week with a Citi cardmember presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m at chrisstapleton.com/tour.

General public ticket sales begin next Friday at 10 a.m.