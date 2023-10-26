Cenex is calling people to show off their local pride with Hometown Throwdown

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – The winner of the contest will take home one hundred thousand dollars to bring their hometown festival to the next level.

All you have to do to enter is share a picture or video of your hometowns festival and tell them what makes your town the best.

19 states are eligible to enter including North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota.

People looking to show off their hometown spirit have until December 15th to enter.

Marketing Expert from CHS, Mimi Berlin said, “The reason we launched Hometown Throwdown is, the Cenex brand has long stood for giving back to our local communities where our employees work but also where our customers call home and with over 14 hundred retail locations that are all locally owned and operated. We truly believe that giving back is really core to our identity.”

The winner for the one hundred thousand dollar grand prize will be selected in May.