Change of command for the Red River Valley SWAT

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A new man is in charge with the Red River Valley SWAT team, as one of Fargo Police’s own will take over. Lt. Matt Christensen will have big shoes to fill after Capt. Bill Ahlfeldt was promoted.

“To be put into this role is definitely an honor,” said Lt. Christensen, who takes over as tactical commander. “I’m very lucky with the team leadership group I have and also the team members on the team. I’m pretty lucky that I get to work with the best cops in the metro area and really in our region.”

According to bylaws, the role of tactical commander is served by a Fargo Police Department lieutenant. While it’s a bigger responsibility on his shoulders, Lt. Christensen says he is ready to step up.

“Little nerve-wracking for sure, it’s a lot of responsibilities that come with that,” said Lt. Christensen. “But at the same time, I felt very honored to be put into that role and have that responsibility. Definitely excited for some things that I wanted to accomplish.”

Capt. Ahlfeldt was at the helm for many years, which he oversaw new equipment come to the team, expanded training opportunities on the national level and he served as the longest serving commander. But that all pales in comparison to what he will take away the most from his time with the SWAT team.

“Greatest thing I am going to remember the relationships built within that team for the almost 20 years I was there,” said Capt. Ahlfeldt. “Definitely some great call outs and some very difficult call outs. Many ups and downs but the friends, the lifelong friends, people I consider family in many ways that’s what I am going to remember from being on that team.”

Christensen has been a part of local law enforcement for the past 13 years.