The City of Fargo and Local Retailers are Ready for the Upcoming Winter Weather

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo is expected to have some snowfall overnight tonight, and the Fargo public works is getting prepared. City crews in Fargo have been watching the weather closely and say they are ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

Corey Houim, public works services manager, said “Yeah we have the 5 sand trucks ready to roll if we have to go out and use the units in the morning and we’re making some salt brine just to have it on hand in case we got to pretreat our salt before we apply it on the street.”

Extra preparations are being made like the salt brine, which helps the salt continue to work in frigid temperatures.

There are also 7 hybrid units for salting and plowing if necessary. Crews are confident that they’ll be ready for tonight—as well as the winter months ahead.

Houim also said, “The shops are working diligently on trying to get our snow removal equipment up and fixed. But they are still working on some units yet, but if we would have to go out and do some sanding and applying some salt on the streets we have 5 sand trucks we would be able to go out with and a couple of anti-icing units if need be”

The city of Fargo is prepared, but the citizens are also preparing as well. Managers at Scheels have noticed a trend with more winter preparation gear being bought recently. But just that may not be enough to handle the cold North Dakota winters.

Belle Stevens , cold weather accessories manager at Scheels, said “So making sure you have the 3 layer that we want to see when you have a proper winter outfit on you’re going to have a base layer so making sure you have a layer super close to the skin, a mid layer, so a fleece or a sweatshirt, and then having an outer layer that will protect from the north dakota wind and rain, all the snow that we’re going to get” in regards to getting ready for the winter. She also says that winter boots and good socks are needed to keep your feet warm and dry.