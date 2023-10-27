Red River Valley Fair shakes up schedule, to be held over three weekends in 2024

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Significant changes are being made to the 2024 Red River Valley Fair.

The annual event in West Fargo will be held over three separate weekends next year, instead of a single 10-day run.

Next year’s fair will take place June 28-30, July 4-7 and July 11-14.

Fair officials say the extended schedule will make the fair “more accessible and enjoyable for families and visitors from near and far.”

They say the fair will continue to feature traditions, including agricultural exhibitions, carnival rides, live music and a fireworks display on July 4th.