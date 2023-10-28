FM Opera celebrates 55 years; welcomes in third ever general director

FM Opera 55th Anniversary Celebration

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Opera is celebrating 55 years, and are being led by a new general director to kick off the 2023-2024 season. Curt Olds takes over, as the celebration concert rocked the Reineke Fine Arts Center.

Olds, who comes from New York City, has seen many facets to the opera scene, and now brings that experience to the midwest and the Red River Valley. And he is now the third general director in the group’s history.

“It’s an exciting time because there have only been three previous general directors in all of its 55 years,” said Olds. “I’m just the third. It speaks very highly of the organization. David Hamilton who was here for about 25 of the last 55. Did such a remarkable job and it’s an honor to be helming the company now.”

FM Opera’s next performance is set March.