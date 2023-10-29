Minnesota native hockey player dies tragically during game in England

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND (KVRR) — Former NHL player and Hibbing, Minnesota native Adam Johnson tragically died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday when he suffered a catastrophic cut to his neck.

It happened during the second period of the Challenge Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers.

The 29-year-old Johnson was slashed by the skate of an opposing player during a collision on the ice.

While players made their way back to the locker room, the nearly 8,000 fans were reportedly asked to leave the arena.

Johnson played 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins.