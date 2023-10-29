Odissi Dance Company brings traditional Indian dance to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Odissi Dance Company along with other artists traveled to Fargo for the Nach-an Odissi exploration.

Odissi Dance Company educates the American people about Odissi, an ancient Indian classical dance form.

Artistic director for Odissi Dance company, Aparupa Chatterjee said, “Odissi dance company is just a small sheltered version of the dance school here in the US and it is a non profit so we practice Odissi and perform and then teach.”

The group which helps bring awareness to traditional South Asian dance has traveled from coast to coast to states like New York, Oregon, and Texas.

“Odissi is one of the Indian classical dances and it is from the eastern part of India from a state called Odisha and Odissi is believed to be one of the oldest dance forms, actually founded before second century BC.” said Chatterjee.

Special guests from the Fargo Moorhead area also joined in on the festivities.

Chatterjee also said, “Basically we are trying to also showcase second generation dancers who are born and brought up here but it’s taking forward the art form which is such a preserved old art form from India.”

The event also had guest speakers from Concordia College and Sanford discussing the culture of Indian dance.