KVRR’s Adam Ladwig delivers cupcakes to winner of his breast cancer auction

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Patti Senn raised 105 dollars for his Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser and is a seven year breast cancer survivor.

Adam has been raising awareness all month for breast cancer and has reached his goal of $2,500.

Addie Loerzel of Addie’s royal cupcake stand took the time to make the cupcakes for auction and to help raise more awareness.

Loerzel said, “Like when I heard what you were doing to raise money I was like wow that’s awesome. And I really thought it was awesome because you’re changing lives.”

Tomorrow is the last day to donate to Adam’s campaign.

