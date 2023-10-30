Suspect With Airsoft Pistol Arrested at UND: 16-Year-Old Male

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A man seen waving a gun near UND early Sunday morning setting off an alert on campus has actually been identified as a 16-year-old boy.

The juvenile was arrested at the University police station late Sunday night.

His identity is not being released.

The boy is charged with four counts of terrorizing and is in custody.

Witnesses reported seeing the male waving the gun around in the 3000 block of University Avenue around 1:30 in the morning before fleeing.

Police later found an Airsoft replica pistol near a trash dumpster by a church parking lot where the suspect was last seen.

They believe the replica weapon belonged to the suspect.