West Fargo Public Schools Seeks Input After Failed Bond Referendum

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Public Schools wants your feedback after a $147 million bond referendum failed last month.

The district has posted a short survey on it’s website.

They say your perspective matters and will be reviewed by district leadership.

Higher taxes and inflation could be a couple of reasons why voters in West Fargo rejected the latest bond effort.

It would have allowed funding for expansions at Heritage Middle School and Horace High School.

The district also wants to buy land south of Harwood to build more schools.

Voter turnout was very low and the referendum needed 60% approval to pass, it only got nearly 50% approval.