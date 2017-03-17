Fire, Explosion Destroys Home Near Harwood

Police are investigating a fire that left a house up in flames

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — A fire in Harwood left one home destroyed after an explosion spread flames rapidly throughout the house.

The call for help came in just before 2:30 p.m. as fire crews from West Fargo and Harwood were dispatched to a home in the 6900th block of 48th Ave. North.

Fire officials said the house was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on scene.

They said it took them nearly three hours to put out the fire.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also responded as well as a rescue crew from Harwood and the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

Fire officials said don’t know what started the fire, but authorities told us a propane tank exploded.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office searched for a man who they think was inside the home when the fire started but said the search was unsuccessful because of the damage caused by flames.

“There were several explosions in the back part of the house,” said West Fargo Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Rory Jorgenson. “A large amount of fire went through the house and it was very difficult to actually gain entry with the amount of fire we had.”

The Argusville Fire Department rushed to the scene with more water to help put out the flames.

Authorities said no one was injured and nearby buildings were not damaged by the fire.