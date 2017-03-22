Blaze Leaves Only Steeple Behind of Nome Church Owned by Craig Cobb

Small flames were still burning when news crews arrived and the smell of smoke filled the air of the small town.

NOME, N.D. — Crews in Nome, North Dakota responded to a call about a church on fire just after four o’clock.

But this isn’t just any small country church, it is one recently purchased by self–proclaimed white supremacist Craig Cobb.

When KVRR crews arrived just after 5:30, the entire church was burned to the ground.

It’s not the first time this church has made headlines.

“It’s been in the publicity for a while so,” said Chief Randy Langland of the Nome Fire Department.

Craig Cobb, a self–proclaimed white supremacist, is the co–owner of the former Nome Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

In 2013, Cobb tried to create an all–white community in Leith, North Dakota and had many run–ins with the law.

He is currently on probation for terrorizing and was last living in Sherwood, North Dakota.

“It was pretty much all engulfed when the guys got here,” said Chief Langland. “They did have to dispatch Fingle, which is about six miles away. They had a crew come by here too. We have a very small crew, well it’s a very small community is what it is.”

Fire officials said that a fire started in the woods behind the church, however the surrounding buildings were not affected.

No one was inside the church at the time and the cause of the fire is unknown.

“I’m sure the fire marshal will want to be here to look at that, I have no idea,” said Chief Langland.

Although Cobb’s name is listed on the deed to the property, there is no word that he had moved into the building.

Fire crews say they are not even sure if there was power connected to the church.

“It was a beautiful building, it was beautiful, it’s been here since like 1908,” said Chief Langland.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office says the North Dakota Fire Marshal has been notified and will investigate the cause of the fire.