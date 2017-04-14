Two Hospitalized After Moorhead Duplex Fire

Fire Captain Dave Allen says the duplex unit was fully involved in flames and the initial report was that there might be people trapped inside.

1/3

2/3

3/3

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Two women are hospitalized for smoke inhalation from fire that heavily damaged their duplex unit at 2424 Country Club Parkway in north Moorhead, just west of the American Crystal sugarbeet plant. The fire was reported at 1:39 a.m. Friday.

Fire Captain Dave Allen says the duplex unit was fully involved in flames and the initial report was that there might be people trapped inside.

The victims were transported by F-M ambulance to a Fargo hospital. Their conditions are not available. It’s uncertain if the women got out of the burning unit on their own or if someone helped them escape. A resident of an apartment building across the street called 9-1-1 to report the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire did not extend to the neighboring unit but did have some smoke damage.