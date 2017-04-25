Mother of Andrew Sadek Speaks Out on New Law

FARGO, N.D. — The mother of a college student whose body was found in the Red River three years ago says she’s generally pleased with the law in her son’s name.

“Andrew’s Law”, named for Andrew Sadek, will provide more protections for undercover drug informants by clarifying their rights.

It’ll also allow them to talk with a lawyer before agreeing to work with police.

Sadek had been facing drug-related charges when the drug task force got him to work as a confidential informant.

Tammy Sadek says she’s glad lawmakers took some action.

“At the very beginning, there was no guidelines at all and they could use anyone at any time without anything,” said Sadek. “Now it’s far stronger than Rachel’s Law in Florida. We asked for the moon and got a couple stars I think.”

Tammy and her husband believe their son was murdered.

There has been no final determination on whether his death was a homicide or suicide.

Tammy also said she was disappointed that they weren’t invited to the Capitol for the signing of the bill.